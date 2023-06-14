Harish Rao launches ‘mega job mela’; 718 to be selected by 15 IT firms

Siddipet: Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao on Tuesday launched a ‘mega job mela’ organised here with intent to provide employment to the locals.

Addressing the gathering, he expressed happiness that job opportunities were being provided in the town itself, following the intervention of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and IT Minister K T Rama Rao. Fifteen prominent IT companies conducted the mela.

Rao said it was a matter of pleasure that an IT tower. with seating capacity for 718 in each shift under phase-I. has been constructed at a cost of Rs.63 crores. This would be inaugurated on June 15. The tower could become possible following the creation of new districts. He hoped that 1,436 unemployed could get jobs in the tower.

The minister stated that under the phase-II one thousand more would be able to secure employment. He said those getting jobs in the mela would be trained by the Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK). In the first batch 150 would get training for 45 days. After the training they could get jobs in anywhere in the IT and other sectors.

He noted that today 718 were being selected by prominent companies. “All education facilities are now available in Siddipet, which has already emerged as an education hub; now it has become an employment hub”.

Among those present at the event were ZP chairperson Roja Sharma, district collector Prashant Jeevan Patil.