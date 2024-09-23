Harish Rao nails Ponnam’s claim on Yellampally project

Hyderabad: Senior BRS leader T Harish Rao said on Sunday that it was the BRS government that completed the Yellampally project, which was neglected by the Congress regimes. Minister Ponnam Prabhakar has claimed that the Congress has completed the project.

Rao said the land acquisition was not done at 148/metre; the high-level bridge was not constructed between Karimnagar and Mancherial Rajiv Rahadari. ‘If water reaches the height of 144 metres, the low-level bridge gets submerged and causes disruption of traffic’.

He said even though the Yellampally barrage was completed during the Congress regime, it was useless without any water storage. The BRS government took up the project at 148 metres high, storing 20 tmcft. ‘All this happened during the BRS regime, but the minister does not want to take note of it. People of Karimnagar know it better, Rao quipped.

He said Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy had informed the Assembly that 20,33,572 acres got irrigated through the Kaleshwaram project. "If this is false, we will have to move a privilege motion against him for misleading the House," Rao said, demanding Ponnam to clarify this.