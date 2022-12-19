Harish Rao presents gold crown to Komuravelli temple

Siddipet: State Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Sunday presented a gold crown, worth rupees one crore, to the Komuravelli Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Siddipet district.

As part of the Komuravelli Mallanna Jathara, Minister Harish Rao along with State Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav visited the temple and attended the celestial wedding of the presiding deity Mallikarjuna Swamy. On the occasion, Harish Rao presented silk cloths and the gold crown to the presiding deity on behalf of the State government.

Harish Rao said that the BRS government is developing all major temples across Telangana and as part of its plan, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has sanctioned Rs 30 crore for the development of Komuravelli temple.

Stating that the Yadadri temple has been developed as one of the best temples in Telangana at the cost of Rs 1100 crore and Rs 100 crore has recently been allocated for the development of Kondagattu temple, the Minister assured that the State government would also present gold crowns to Goddess Kethamma and Medalamma at the Komuravelli temple next year.

Meanwhile, thousands of people from villages across Telangana and far off places came to the annual jatara and witnessed the celestial wedding of the presiding deity.

Minister Malla Reddy, Jangam MLA Yadagiri Reddy and MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy were also present on the occasion.