Harish Rao seeks apex council meet on APRA violations

Hyderabad: Complimenting Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy for his strong letter to the Union Jal Shakti Ministry objecting to Andhra Pradesh’s Banakacherla Project, senior BRS leader Harish Rao has suggested that the Irrigation Minister press the Centre to convene an Apex Council meeting to discuss violations of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act 2014.

The BRS leader addressed a letter to the Irrigation Minister on Sunday, requesting him to convene an all party meeting or a special session of the Assembly to discuss the issue and formulate a policy decision. Mr Rao stated that, as per the Godavari Tribunal Award, engineers during the undivided Andhra Pradesh period had asserted the state should receive 1,480 TMC of water, with Telangana projects being allocated 969 TMCs through various Government Orders. However, due to a lack of project construction and several projects still being under construction, Telangana’s utilisation had never even reached 200 TMCs.

He noted that the previous BRS government stabilised 19 lakh acres and also provided water to one lakh acres by undertaking barrages such as Sadarmat, Sundila, Annaram, Medigadda, Sammakkasagar, and Sitarammasagar in the Godavari basin. Mr Rao warned that with the Andhra Pradesh government attempting to draw 200 TMCs from the Godavari, Telangana stands to lose out. He recalled that even before the formation of the Godavari Tribunal, the AP government aimed to complete the Banakacherla project to divert 200 TMCs. He urged the Minister to hold discussions with engineers and make a favourable decision for Telangana.