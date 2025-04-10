Live
Harish Rao slams government over destruction of thousands of trees
Senior leader Harish Rao has raised serious concerns over the large-scale destruction of forest land and trees, questioning the silence and inaction of officials.
“When even a single tree is to be cut, one must seek permission. But this government hasn’t even bothered to file an application,” said Harish Rao. He alleged that the administration has gone ahead and cleared thousands of trees using 50 bulldozers, without following any due process.
He criticised the government for applying for protection to cut the trees, comparing their attitude to “fencing the farm only after the crops are eaten.”
Harish Rao further revealed that the hasty actions of the government led to the death of three deer. “When Salman Khan was imprisoned for killing one deer, why is Chief Minister Revanth not being held accountable for the deaths of three?” he asked.
He also highlighted the double standards in enforcement, pointing out that when a poor man cuts down a single tree, cases are filed against him, but the government is going unpunished despite clearing vast tracts of forest land.
Calling it complete negligence by the forest department, Rao reminded that even on private land, permission is required to fell trees. “The government acted recklessly without any clearances and is solely responsible for the felling of thousands of trees,” he concluded.