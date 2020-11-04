Harish Rao sure of Dubbaka win, thanks people for big turnout

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Tuesday expressed confidence that TRS would win Dubbaka byelections with a huge majority and the high polling percentage is testimony of good administration of the TRS government. Giving his reactions on high turnout at the polling stations, Harish Rao said the BJP and Congress parties talked lies during the campaign. He thanked the people of Dubbaka for coming out to vote in large numbers even in Covid-19 pandemic. He also complemented the election staff for smooth conduct of polling even though there was enormous stress.

Harish Rao said that the BJP was involved in Goebble's campaign right from the beginning to the end of polling. They tried to buy votes with conspiracies, riots and by distributing money. They adopted another campaign till the last minute of the election on the social media that the Congress candidate Cheruku Srinivas Reddy would be joining TRS.

The TRS leader ridiculed the allegations that the TRS party leaders would indulge in bogus voting from 4 pm to 6 pm by disconnecting electricity. He said that irrespective of the conspiracies, the TRS would win the Dubbaka constituency with a huge majority.