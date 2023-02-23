Harish Rao visits Kanti Velugu Centre in Siddipet, says 50 lakh people underwent eye tests

Telangana state Health Minister Harish Rao said that the government will go ahead with the slogan of Blind Free Telangana. He who visited the Kanti Velugu Centre at Siddipet District Centre praised that Kanti Velugu, which was started with the idea of the Chief Minister. Rao said that the program is continuing wonderfully and underwent eye tests and spoke to the media on this occasion.



He said that Chief Minister KCR (CM KCR) has launched a great program called Kanti Velugu so that no one of the people of Telangana should suffer from eye problems. He revealed that tests have been conducted for 50 lakh people till date He claimed that the government's program is bringing happiness to the people and accused that opposition parties could not digest it.



Stating that the number of examinations has reached the 50 lakh mark, he said that it is a great thing to do such a large number of tests and distribute glasses to those who need them in 25 working days. He said that people are not coming to the hospitals, but the government is moving to the town. He said that free computerized eye tests are being conducted and medicines and spectacles are being distributed to the needy.