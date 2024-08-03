Harish Rao writes to minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, express concerns on water scarcity in Siddipet

Former minister and BRS MLA Harish Rao has raised alarms over the critical water situation in Siddipet district, addressing a letter to Telangana's Water and Drainage Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy. In his correspondence, Rao highlighted that key reservoirs such as Annapurna (Anantagiri) Reservoir, Ranganayak Sagar, Mallanna Sagar, and Konda Pochamma Sagar are facing alarming levels of depletion, with water levels recorded at near-empty statuses.

Rao pointed out that the Anantagiri Reservoir, which held 3.32 TMC of water in August of the previous year, now has only 0.75 TMC. Similarly, Ranganayak Sagar has dwindled to a mere 0.67 TMC from its capacity of 2.38 TMC. Mallanna Sagar is currently holding 8.5 TMC of its 18 TMC capacity, and Konda Pochamma Sagar is down to 4.5 TMC of 10 TMC.



The BRS MLA emphasized the dual crisis at hand—depleted water reservoirs coupled with inadequate rainfall has left farmers in a state of uncertainty regarding crop planting decisions. He expressed concern for the farming community, which is grappling with confusion over whether or not to proceed with planting given the current drought-like conditions. Notably, Rao stated that the cultivated area in the district has decreased compared to the same period last year.



In light of these pressing issues, Rao urged the irrigation authorities to take immediate action by pumping water from the Mid Manor to the affected reservoirs. He also called for the release of water through canals to help alleviate the irrigation woes faced by local farmers. As the situation develops, the BRS MLA is advocating for a swift response to support the agricultural sector in the region.

