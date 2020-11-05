Harish Rao's sweet relief to sugarcane farmers

Hyderabad: State Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Wednesday said that the officials take steps to protect interests of sugarcane farmers avoiding loss. He directed the officials to issue notices as per Revenue Recovery Act to Trident company for failing to clear the dues of Rs 12.70 cr and make alternative arrangements to crush sugarcane product.

At Sangareddy Collector's office, the Minister held a meeting with representatives of Trident, Ganapati and Magi sugar companies along with others and farmers on crushing the cane stocks. This time, we expect to get about huge sugar cane crop in 3 lakh of acres, the Minister said.

The officials should make alternative arrangements for crushing sugar cane stocks and help the farmers get benefits, he said expressing displeasure that the management is failing to clear Rs 12.70 cr arrears to 1,400 farmers for several months. As an alternative Ganapati and Magi sugar companies will tie up to crush sugar cane crops, he said and assured that Zaheerabad farmers will not incur losses on sugarcane crops.