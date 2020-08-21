Harish Rao's wife launches new dairy products in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao's wife T Srinitha Rao launched new dairy products with a brand name of Milchy Milk here on Friday.

She stressed on the need to consume more milk and other dairy products which helps to improve the immunity system in the current coronavirus pandemic.

Srinita said that the procurement, processing, packing and the supply of all the dairy products are being done in highly hygienic conditions at the milk processing units. Home delivery facility is also being arranged to make the quality products reach every doorstep, she added.