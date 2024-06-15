Harish slams Congress for broken promises

Hyderabad: BRS leader T Harish Rao on Friday fired salvos on the Congress for its failure in implementing the promises made to the people of the State even after 191 days of forming the government.

The BRS leader took to Twitter targeting the Congress party on its promises. Harish Rao said that the Congress party, which had written on the bond papers that the promises would be implemented within 100 days of coming to power, failed to implement even after 191 days. He recalled that the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu increased all types of pensions immediately after coming into power, and the Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has raised the minimum support price of rice to Rs 3,100. “The Congress government should open its eyes at least now. As mentioned in the election manifesto, an immediate decision should be taken to increase the pensions of old-age people and widows to make it Rs 4,000 and disabled persons to Rs 6,000. The government should make an announcement that it would provide bonus to the entire paddy crop instead of providing it to only fine rice which is just 10 per cent of the total paddy harvested in the State,” he said.