Harish slams Musi project as real estate exploitation

BRSLP deputy leader Harish Rao on Friday asserted that the BRS is not against the beautification of the Musi river but remains firmly opposed to real estate exploitation and what he termed as ‘lootification’.

Addressing a press conference at Telangana Bhavan, Harish Rao claimed that the project is being used for commercial gain rather than genuine rejuvenation and demanded immediate answers from Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. He posed eight specific questions to the Chief Minister, seeking clarification on the project details, the government’s true intentions, and the lack of a Detailed Project Report.

Harish Rao raised serious concerns regarding the displacement of poor habitats without proper rehabilitation and the potential for significant environmental damage. He criticised the government for a lack of vision and planning, alleging corruption and a misuse of funds. He suggested that if the Chief Minister truly intended to beautify the Musi, he should focus on constructing sewage treatment plants to ensure only treated water enters the river instead of targeting the houses of the underprivileged.

According to Harish Rao, a government gazette indicates that 10,017 houses across 3,279.19 acres are marked for demolition, which would displace over one lakh people. He accused the government of prioritising real estate business over civic welfare. Furthermore, Harish Rao warned that if the government attempts to mislead the Assembly regarding these plans, the BRS will not hesitate to move a privilege motion against the Chief Minister.

The deputy leader concluded by demanding total transparency for the public regarding the contradictory stances on loans and project specifics currently being presented by the administration.