Harish slams Revanth for claiming credit over KCR-era irrigation projects

Hyderabad: BRS deputy leader T Harish Rao on Friday criticised Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, accusing him of taking credit for projects initiated and built by former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. Harish Rao stated it was painful to see the current administration claiming ownership of irrigation works that resulted from years of effort by the previous BRS government to achieve a target of one crore irrigated acres. He alleged that in the two years of Congress rule, not a single new project has been constructed, and the Chief Minister’s only activity has been cutting ribbons on projects completed under the previous regime.

The BRS leader remarked that if Revanth Reddy possessed even half the interest in land acquisition and project execution as he does in publicity, farmers would have already reaped the benefits. Harish Rao reminded the public that it was K Chandrashekar Rao who entered into a historic agreement with Maharashtra and spent Rs 1,200 crore to complete the Chanaka–Korata barrage, pump houses, the main canal, and substations. He pointed out that a successful wet run had already been completed in September 2023 under the BRS government. While the previous administration acquired 1,600 acres out of the 3,200 acres required for canal works, Harish Rao claimed the present government has failed to acquire any land in two years.

Harish Rao further argued that the Congress government has cheated the people of Adilabad by wasting time without digging canals. He noted that the Sadarmat barrage, with a capacity of 1.5 TMC, was completed by the BRS at a cost of Rs 500 crore. However, he alleged the Congress government failed to store water in it for two years, causing injustice to farmers in the undivided Adilabad district. He stated that water could have been supplied to 18,000 acres two years ago, but the delay has deprived farmers of their rightful benefits. Demanding an apology, Harish Rao described the current ribbon-cutting ceremonies as a height of dishonesty and urged the government to admit its failure in project progression.