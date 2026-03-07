  1. Home
Missing Su-30 MKI crashes in Assam; 2 pilots killed

  • Created On:  7 March 2026 8:11 AM IST
Missing Su-30 MKI crashes in Assam; 2 pilots killed
JORHAT: The Su-30MKI, which was on a training mission, crashed in the area of Karbi Anglong, approximately 60 km from Jorhat on Thursday, the Indian Air Force (IAF) said in a brief statement.

"IAF acknowledges the loss of Sqn Ldr Anuj and Flt Lt Purvesh Duragkar, who sustained fatal injuries in the Su-30 crash. All personnel of the IAF express sincere condolences, and stand firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief, the IAF said in a post on X.

The Su-30MKI, which was on a training mission, crashed in the area of Karbi Anglong, approximately 60 km from Jorhat, the IAF said in a brief statement.

