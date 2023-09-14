Harish: T society has ‘given self-declaration’ KCR will become CM for third time

Siddipet: Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao asserted on Wednesday that the Telangana society has ‘given a self-declaration’ that BRS president K Chandrashekar Rao would be the CM for the third time.

Addressing the party poll preparatory activists’ meeting in the Husnabad constituency, Rao stated that only that a leader who enjoyed people’s trust will be successful and not one who believed in ‘jamili’ elections. ‘People should ponder over whether they want the BRS government,

which provided them taps, or the BJP, which introduced black laws. If asked who will be the CM for third time anyone will reply KCR’, who was responsible for converting the thandas in the constituency as gram panchayats and completion of the Gowrelli project.

He claimed that the BJP has wound up in the State (‘bichanaettesindi’) and that because of fear of losing it is talking about ONOE. It plans to have India-Pak conflict and Hindu-Muslim clashes to win the elections.

Rao pointed out that the government has deposited in farmers’ accounts Rs.72,000 crore under the ‘RythuBandhu’ scheme. ‘It is providing them free power at a cost of Rs.60,000 crore’. He said KCR would launch the Palamuru lift irrigation scheme on September 16. The Opposition parties were unable to digest this, the minister stated while hitting out at them.

He recalled the alleged hindrances created in the construction of the Gowrelli project; but the government was able to complete it. ‘Despite the Covid pandemic and hardships caused by the Centre KCR was able to take up farm loan waiver. The minister said the credit for bringing the Godavari waters to the Husnabad constituency through Midmanair goes to the CM.

He dubbed the Congress declaration ‘bogus’, while asking did the party during its 50-year rule provide Rs.200 as pension, ‘Kalyana Lakshmi’ benefit and ‘Mission Bhageerata’ water. ‘What the party has done for Telangana to seek votes’, Rao questioned, while pointing out that it should seek votes after only after implementing the Telangana welfare schemes in the three party-ruled States. The minister called upon voters of Husnabad to elect Satish Kumar for third time as MLA.