Harish trying to damage self-respect of Dubbaka people: Raghunandan Rao

Siddipet : Dubbaka MLA Raghunandan Rao on Tuesday expressed his anger against Minister Harish Rao. Speaking to the media, he said that as in the Dubbaka by-election, again the promises will be limited to papers and nothing will be done.



If the double road is granted from Dubbaka to Mustabad and from Medak to Chegunta, he asked whether it was he or Harish who laid the foundation stone. He questioned whether it was not true that the Centre sanctioned funds for Chegunta road from Daultabad. He alleged that the family of Solipeta Ramalingareddy, who did not have the money was denied ticket but was given to those had money.

He challenged for an open discussion on development whenever and wherever. Recollecting his victory in Dubbaka by elections against BRS, he warned Harish not to mess with him and added that same would repeat.

He said that BRS who says development will take place in all constituencies equally but now saying that if BRS to voted to power development will take place, is not correct. Rao said that Harish Rao is trying to damage the self-respect of Dubbaka people and it is not appropriate.

The people of Dubbaka will teach appropriate lesson to BRS. He said that people are aware of gimmicks by BRS and the same history will repeat to send BRS back, he said. Raghunandan Rao commented that in the past, 25 lakhs were given to the journalists and the proceedings have not started yet, there is no salvation.