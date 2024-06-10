Live
- India to continue transformation under PM Modi towards becoming 3rd largest economy: CII
- We value our partnership for promoting innovation for benefit of humanity: PM Modi to Bill Gates
- T20 World Cup: 'What should I say?', Waqar speechless after Pakistan's loss to India
- After Reasi terror attack, Cong questions Centre's J&K peace claims
- PM Modi signs first file for farmers' welfare
- Kakatiya students fly high
- Jammu terror attack: Four victims, including toddler hailed from Jaipur
- Mulugu: Police neutralise 4 landmines planted by Maoists
- Mulugu: Party leaders, activists celebrate PM taking office
- The Family Star: Vijay Deverakonda And Mrunal Thakur Starrer Gets TV Premiere
Just In
Harvard students hoist flag of success
Khammam: The management of Harvard Group of Educational Institutes stated that their students received remarkable achievements in the IIT Advanced...
Khammam: The management of Harvard Group of Educational Institutes stated that their students received remarkable achievements in the IIT Advanced entrance results announced on Sunday.
Students who received ranks include: V Jashwanth with 94th, Gopichand at 161, Manohar Chawan with 337, D Santhosh with 433, N Tapasvi with 573, Sharan Megha at 878, Hindavi Rathode at 888, V Vishnu Teja at 1134, M Dheeraj Kumar at 1721, T Spandana at 1238, and B Pavana Laxmi at 1244 under different categories. Meanwhile, in open category, MBIPC student Jignesh Kumar got 2876 rank, G Rajavardhan got 4589th, N Anish got 8180, Sathyatha Thagath got 14,873, R Sai Sanjay got 1,60,040. In addition, M Lokesh Sai got 4024 (OBC) and T Abhinav got 16963. Correspondent P Ravi Maruth and principal Parvathi Reddy appreciated the successful students for their achievements.