Harvard students hoist flag of success

Khammam: The management of Harvard Group of Educational Institutes stated that their students received remarkable achievements in the IIT Advanced entrance results announced on Sunday.

Students who received ranks include: V Jashwanth with 94th, Gopichand at 161, Manohar Chawan with 337, D Santhosh with 433, N Tapasvi with 573, Sharan Megha at 878, Hindavi Rathode at 888, V Vishnu Teja at 1134, M Dheeraj Kumar at 1721, T Spandana at 1238, and B Pavana Laxmi at 1244 under different categories. Meanwhile, in open category, MBIPC student Jignesh Kumar got 2876 rank, G Rajavardhan got 4589th, N Anish got 8180, Sathyatha Thagath got 14,873, R Sai Sanjay got 1,60,040. In addition, M Lokesh Sai got 4024 (OBC) and T Abhinav got 16963. Correspondent P Ravi Maruth and principal Parvathi Reddy appreciated the successful students for their achievements.