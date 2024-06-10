  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Harvard students hoist flag of success

Harvard students hoist flag of success
x
Highlights

Khammam: The management of Harvard Group of Educational Institutes stated that their students received remarkable achievements in the IIT Advanced...

Khammam: The management of Harvard Group of Educational Institutes stated that their students received remarkable achievements in the IIT Advanced entrance results announced on Sunday.

Students who received ranks include: V Jashwanth with 94th, Gopichand at 161, Manohar Chawan with 337, D Santhosh with 433, N Tapasvi with 573, Sharan Megha at 878, Hindavi Rathode at 888, V Vishnu Teja at 1134, M Dheeraj Kumar at 1721, T Spandana at 1238, and B Pavana Laxmi at 1244 under different categories. Meanwhile, in open category, MBIPC student Jignesh Kumar got 2876 rank, G Rajavardhan got 4589th, N Anish got 8180, Sathyatha Thagath got 14,873, R Sai Sanjay got 1,60,040. In addition, M Lokesh Sai got 4024 (OBC) and T Abhinav got 16963. Correspondent P Ravi Maruth and principal Parvathi Reddy appreciated the successful students for their achievements.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X