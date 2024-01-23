Hats off to the PM; Lauds Bandi Sanjay

Karimnagar: BJP national general secretary and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar personally lit the Rama Jyoti at Saikata Ayodhya Ram Mandir, designed at Chaitanyapuri Mahashakti temple here on Monday. The whole area rang with slogans of Jai Shri Ram amidst firecrackers as the BJP leader danced with the saffron soldiers for a short while amidst their jubilation after the ‘Prana Pratishtha’ ceremony in Ayodhya.

“Hats off to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who made the impossible possible and fulfilled the five centuries long wish of Hindus by consecrating Ram Mandir,” he said on the occasion.

Bandi became emotional remembering the sacrifices of the Ayodhya Karasevaks. “By sticking to the word given, with perseverance and determination, Ram Mandir Prana Pratishtha was done by Modi. On this day, the events of the history of the shooting of Karasevaks and their shedding of blood in the Sarayu river in Ayodhya are remembered,” he said. “The sacrifices of the Karasevaks did not go in vain and with their inspiration, the life of the Ram Mandir was built,” said the BJP leader.