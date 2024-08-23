Havoc Looms over Chinnoni Palli Threatening of Heavy Rains

Gadwal: The serene village of Chinnonipalli in Gattu Mandal, Jogulamba Gadwal district, has been thrust into a state of panic as the threat of flooding from the Chinnonipalli Reservoir looms large. Recent heavy rains have pushed streams and rivulets to their limits, bringing a surge of water into the reservoir, and raising fears among the villagers that their homes and livelihoods could be submerged at any moment.

Current Situation: A Community on the Edge...

The situation in Chinnonipalli is dire. The reservoir, which has long been a source of concern for the village, is now Submerging and the possibility of a disaster is all too real. The Congress Party's Jogulamba Gadwal District In-charge and former Zilla Parishad Chairman, Saritha Tirupathiah, has responded swiftly to the crisis. She has been actively engaging with district authorities, urging them to take immediate measures to protect the village from flooding.

In response to her intervention, the contractor responsible for the reservoir project, along with relevant officials, has begun efforts to manage the water levels. These include the urgent digging of a canal intended to divert excess water away from the village, which is hoped to provide some temporary relief. However, the threat remains significant, and the villagers are anxiously awaiting further developments.

Long-standing Rehabilitation and Resettlement Issues...

The current crisis in Chinnonipalli is not just a result of natural forces but is also a reflection of systemic failures that have plagued the village for years. The Chinnonipalli Reservoir project, initiated in 2005, was meant to be a boon for the region, promising irrigation and development. Yet, nearly two decades later, the project remains incomplete, and the promised benefits have not materialized.

A major point of contention has been the government's failure to properly resettle the villagers who are periodically displaced due to the reservoir's fluctuating water levels. The resettlement center, meant to provide a new home for these villagers, has seen painfully slow and inadequate development. As a result, each monsoon season brings not just rain but also the specter of evacuation, which is often met with resistance from the community.

The villagers, especially farmers, have steadfastly opposed evacuation efforts. They argue that the government's promises of irrigation facilities under the reservoir have gone unfulfilled, and the resettlement center remains uninhabitable. Previous attempts by the authorities, including the use of police forces, to forcibly evacuate the villagers have been met with strong resistance, further complicating the situation.

Demands and Desperation: A Cry for Justice...

The villagers of Chinnonipalli are now making a desperate plea for justice. They are demanding that the authorities take immediate action to fully develop the rehabilitation center with all necessary amenities. They insist on receiving proper compensation for their land, which they claim has been grossly undervalued by the government. The villagers have made it clear that they are willing to relocate, but only if these conditions are met.



For nearly two decades, successive governments have failed to address these issues adequately, leaving the villagers feeling abandoned and betrayed. The frustration has reached a boiling point, with the villagers now calling on the District Collector to personally intervene. They are urging the authorities to provide the promised compensation and ensure that the rehabilitation center is made livable. Only then, they assert, will they consider leaving their ancestral homes.

A Cycle of Neglect: The Government's Failure...

The situation in Chinnonipalli is a glaring example of the challenges faced by communities affected by large-scale development projects. The government's inability to complete the reservoir and properly resettle the displaced villagers has created a cycle of fear, resistance, and frustration that has lasted for nearly two decades.



The current flooding threat is just the latest in a long line of challenges that the villagers have had to endure. Their plight is a stark reminder of the human cost of development when it is not managed with care and compassion. The government's failure to fulfill its promises has left the villagers in a precarious position, caught between the forces of nature and the indifference of bureaucracy.

Conclusion: The Need for Immediate Action....

The looming disaster in Chinnonipalli village requires urgent and decisive action. The villagers' concerns cannot be ignored any longer. It is imperative that the authorities address the immediate threat of flooding by completing the necessary infrastructure to divert water safely away from the village. Additionally, the long-standing issues of resettlement and compensation must be resolved without further delay.

The safety and future of Chinnonipalli's residents depend on the government's ability to act swiftly and justly. This crisis must be a turning point, not just for Chinnonipalli but for all communities facing similar challenges across the region. The time for promises is over; the time for action is now.