HC asks TSPSC to inform by Aug 14 if Group-II exam will be re-scheduled

The Telangana High Court’s single bench, comprising Justice P Madhavi Devi, on Friday directed the TSPSC to inform the court whether it will re-schedule the Group-II examination, to any other date, other than August 29 and 30.



Giridhar Rao, senior counsel, appearing for the petitioners told the court that lakhs of students across the State are eagerly waiting to appear for the Group-II exam as the qualification prescribed is graduation.

Though, the TSPSC is holding this much sought- after examination on August 29 and 30, there are nine other competitive examinations, including those notified by the Central government, which are slated to be held before and after the Group-II exam. If breathing time is given to more than 5.5 lakh Group-II aspirants then it will be a respite as they will be getting sufficient time to prepare well for the exam

As this is the first notification issued in the last ten year for holding the Group-II exam, which opportunity is intended to be availed by every student who has passed graduation and the candidates intend to give their best, subject to, if given sufficient time to prepare. If the exam is not re-scheduled, then the State efforts in issuing the notification will be futile, Rao contended. The TSPSC, in a month, it wants to hold various competitive examinations, which violates Article 14.

Refuting Rao’s contentions, Balkishan, standing counsel for TSPSC, said the Group-II exam schedule has not been released in the eleventh hour, but in February this year. Nearly 5.5 lakh students will be appearing for this exam, apart from another eight lakh at 1,534 centres in all 33 districts. All arrangements have been made and the State has even declaring holiday on August 29 and 30. He told the court that 551,971 candidates will be appearing for the Group-II exam, whereas only 60,000 for the Gurukul teacher exam.

After hearing the counsels, Justice Madhavi observed that TSPSC is under obligation to give an opportunity to candidates to give their best in the exam. She directed Balkishan to get instructions whether the commission will re-schedule the Group-II exam or not by Monday.

The judge was hearing the writ petition filed by Chandrashekar Chepuri and 104 other Group-II aspirants, seeking a direction to TSPSC to re-schedule the exam after the Gurukul teacher, polytechnic, JL exams and issue online exam schedule for nine notifications. Hearing in the case was adjourned to August 14.

Govt told file status report on facilities provided in residential ednl. institutions

The HC division bench, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice T Vinod Kumar, issued notices to the Chief Secretary, Principal Secretaries (School Education, Social Welfare, SC Development, Tribal Welfare, Minority Welfare) and all residential educational institutions across the State, directing them to respond within three weeks.

The bench directed the Chief Secretary to file a status report on facilities provided in government residential educational institutions, like bathrooms, toilets, pillows, mattresses, fire extinguishers, wardens, in hostels meant for children and standalone hostels for children of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Telangana BC Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society, Telangana SW Residential Educational Institutions Society, Telangana TW Residential Educational Institutions Society, Telangana Residential Institutions Society.

The bench was adjudicating the PIL filed by M K Akhil Sri Guru Teja, team leader, working in BA Continuum India Pvt Ltd., Madhapur, aggrieved by inaction of the State in providing sufficient number of bathrooms, toilets, pillows,mattresses, fire extinguishers, wardens in the hostels located in the educational institutions meant for children and standalone hostels as mandated in the guidelines of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights. Hearing in the case was adjourned by three weeks.

Special court directs SHO II town Mahbubnagar to register case against Srinivas Goud

Police to investigate manipulation of several records during the 2018 elections and also for changing election affidavit before the Returning Officer, Mahabubnagar, suppressing and concealing information pertaining to lands purchased by Goud’s wife and also loans obtained from banks in the affidavit

The Special Court for MPs & MLAs, Nampally, on Friday directed the Station House Officer, II PS, Mahbubnagar, to register a case against Minister V Srinivas Goud U/s. 156(3) of CrPC and investigate it for manipulating several records during the 2018 elections and also for changing election affidavit before the Returning Officer, Mahabubnagar, suppressing and concealing information pertaining to lands purchased by his wife and also loans obtained from banks in the affidavit.

Chaluvagali Raghavendra Raju, the complainant, of Mahbubnagar, has filed a private complaint before the special court requesting to refer the private complaint to SHO II PS Mahbubnagar, register a case and investigate it against Goud U/s. 120A, 120B for offence under criminal conspiracy, criminal intention, criminal intimidation, forgery of documents, placing incorrect records before the EA in 2018 elections.

On July 3 this year the special court had directed the SHO II PS Mahbubnagar to register a case against Goud U/s. 156(3) of CrPC. As the investigation did not commence and the case was not registered by the SHO Raju filed a memo no. 844/2023 in the special court. Adverting to that memo, the special court directed the SHO through the public prosecutor to report compliance on the day’s order--register a case against Goud and investigate it.