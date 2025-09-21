HC CJ urges CM to upgrade facilities in courts

Hyderabad: Telangana High Court Chief Justice Ujjal Kumar Singh urged the State government to enhance the infrastructure and other basic facilities in courts throughout the State.

During a meeting with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at MCRHRD on Saturday, he presented a list of needs for the State’s judicial system. They discussed the allocation of essential amenities and the hiring of staff related to the judicial system. The Chief Justice advised the government to establish court buildings and necessary facilities in new districts while also addressing staff recruitment.

Justice Singh highlighted several proposals for the Chief Minister’s consideration. In response, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy affirmed the government’s commitment to providing basic amenities and hiring staff for courts across various districts, including newly established ones, according to priority needs.

Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao, CM Principal Secretary V. Seshadri, Law Secretary Papi Reddy, Justice P. Sam Koshi, Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili, and other senior officials were present.