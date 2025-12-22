HC directs state govt to consider Shia Civil Council member as legislator

Hyderabad: Followingthe directions of the Telangana High Court, the Shia Civil Council for Social Justice has called upon the State government to recognise Mohammed Ali Hyder as the candidate representing the Shia community in the State Assembly. The order was passed by Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka, in a plea filed by members of the National Shia Council.

The Shia Civil Council said it welcomes the judgment of the Supreme Court on Article 226 with liberty dated May 26 this year and the Telangana HC order on December 11 which reaffirmed the concerns raised by the council in formal representations to the government seeking lawful justice.

The council has nominated Mohammed Ali Hyder for the Legislative Council under Article 171(5) under the Governor’s quota (Social Service). Hidayath Ali Mirza, director and national president, said “the community has been repeatedly ignored without meaningful reasoning. The HC now held that such mechanical rejection violates constitutional principles of fairness, equality, transparency and non-arbitrariness.”

Mirza said Justice Bheemapaka has issued a mandamus directing the State to reconsider the matter strictly in accordance with constitutional principles and judicial precedents. “The judgment reinforces constitutional morality, minority rights and accountability in governance. It sends a clear message that symbolic or political representation cannot replace genuine constitutional inclusion,” he added.

‘The administration, citing exclusion and mismanagement, establishment of dedicated educational institutions, hostels, welfare support, allotment, protection of exclusive burial grounds, endowments, establishment of Hussaini Bhavans, Karbala House, cultural centres, libraries, cultural heritage, Provision of institution-specific welfare measures, beyond generic minority schemes’.

The council reiterated that its appeal is not for privilege, but for equal, lawful, and reasoned consideration, as guaranteed under Articles 14, 21, 25, 26, 29, and 30 of the Constitution. “We trust that the State Government will now act in good faith and comply with the court’s directions in letter and spirit,” said Hyder.