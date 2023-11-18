HC dismisses writ seeking action against CM for derogatory remarks at ‘Praja Ashirvada Sabha’

The Telangana High Court’s Chief Justice bench on Friday dismissed the writ seeking a direction to the ECI and State CEO to initiate action against Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao for delivering demeaning and defamatory speech against the Congress leaders and activists.



The bench, while hearing senior counsel for petitioner State NSUI president Balmoori Venkat Narsing Rao, said it was too early to approach the court with the petition. ‘

The writ petition is premature as the petitioner gave a complaint to the ECI and CEO on November 3 without giving breathing time to the ECI; he has rushed to the HC, it opined.

The bench was hearing the petition seeking action against the CM for passing derogatory comments at BRS Praja Ashirvada Sabha in Banswada constituency on October 30.

Plea dismissed seeking direction to RO to accept nomination of BSP Madhira candidate

On Friday the HC division bench, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice N V Shravan Kumar, dismissed the writ petition filed by Manduri Sharada, a contesting candidate on a Bahujan Samajwadi Party ticket the Madhira (SC) constituency in Khammam district.

The bench, after hearing senior counsel Avinash Desai appearing for the EC, said as the process of election in the State has already commenced the HC can’t interfere in the issue as per Article 329 B of the Constitution. ‘Moreover, the returning officer /RDO by an order dated November 13 rejected the petitioner’s nomination on the ground that she has not filed the original form-A & form-B. The petitioner has an alternative remedy for redress of her grievance by filing an election petition.

Court rejects writ objecting to election affidavit filed by Minister V Srinivas Goud

The HC division bench dismissed the writ petition filed by Chaluvagali Raghavendra Raju, complainant before the RO /RDO Mahbubnagar seeking a direction to reject the nomination of Minister V. Srinivas Goud in the assembly elections.

The petitioner said the RO didn’t reply to the objections raised by him on the affidavit filed by Goud; they were brushed aside.

Raju had filed objections on the affidavit filed by Goud stating that he suppressed information about FIR 241/2023 registered in II Town PS Mahbubnagar against him or tampered with the affidavit during the 2018 elections and also the notice issued by the SC notice to the MLA in the civil appeal. Avinash Desai, standing counsel for the EC, informed the court that the RO/RDO had already replied to the objections preferred by the petitioner by an order on November 13. He produced the order copy. Desai handed over a copy of the RO order to the petitioner’s counsel. After hearing his contentions, Raju’s counsel intended to withdraw the petition. The bench, after hearing the counsels, dismissed writ as withdrawn.