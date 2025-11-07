HC orders prompt action on Krishna idol in MBNR

Tension has mounted in Mahabubnagar after the High Court issued interim orders regarding the Krishna idol installed at the DEO Office junction, directing municipal authorities to take appropriate action.

Responding to the court’s directive, Municipal Commissioner T Praveen Kumar Reddy announced that the civic body will soon act in accordance with legal and procedural requirements.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, the Commissioner explained that social activist and Nenu Saitam organisation president Diddi Praveen Kumar had filed a petition in the High Court, alleging that the idol was installed in violation of municipal norms.

During the meeting, the Commissioner questioned Assistant City Planner Joshna and other officials about whether any official permissions were granted for the installation of the idol.

With the Town Planning Department confirming that the idol had no official permissions, the Commissioner assured that the municipality would take necessary action soon in line with the High Court’s instructions. He added that a final decision on whether the idol should remain or be removed would be taken after consultation with Additional Collector (Local Bodies) Shivendra Pratap, who would guide the next steps as per the court’s directive.

Meanwhile, Praveen Kumar reiterated his demand for the immediate removal of the idol.

He urged the municipal authorities to act swiftly in compliance with the High Court’s order and warned that failure to do so would compel him to approach the court again under contempt proceedings.