Just In
Health sub-centre construction begins
Mahabubangar/Nagarkurnool: The foundation stone for a Health Sub-Centre was laid in Kalwarala village of Veepangandlamandal in Kollapur constituency...
Mahabubangar/Nagarkurnool: The foundation stone for a Health Sub-Centre was laid in Kalwarala village of Veepangandlamandal in Kollapur constituency on Monday. This is witnessed as a significant mark in the region towards improving healthcare facilities, as the people of the area were forced to go to Kollapur for treatment of simple ailments. The project, funded with Rs 20 lakh under the 15th Finance Commission, is being implemented following directions from local MLA and Excise and Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao.
The Bhoomi Puja ceremony was conducted by Veepanagandla Mandal Hospital Civil Surgeons Dr Vamshi and DrRajasekhar, along with Nagarkurnool District Tourism Officer Narasimha.
Speaking on the occasion, they announced that the construction would be completed within three months and the facility would soon be available to serve the local community.
Villagers expressed gratitude, stating that the Health Sub-Centre would address their medical needs and improve access to essential healthcare services. “This initiative, made possible through the support of Minister Jupally, is a welcome development for our village,” said a resident. The event also saw the participation of contractor Prakash, Panchayati Raj engineers Mastan, Vijay, and Anil, village ANM Sunitha, local elders, and youth, reflecting the community’s collective support for the project