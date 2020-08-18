Health survey of two lakh households completed at Kamareddy

Kamareddy: Health survey has covered two lakh households in the district for early prevention of infections, assessed the health condition of 12 lakh people and identified those suffering with seasonal diseases among them, stated District Collector Dr A Sharath. On Tuesday, he inspected Yellareddy municipal office and medical camp set up in Yellareddy suburban colonies.



The Collector said 400 special medical camps have been set up within the health centres and medical examinations are being conducted. Stating that early detection of coronavirus could prevent it with medication and save patients from losing their lives, he said that they are taking steps to prevent the spread of corona and seasonal diseases. Collector Sharath said that those with malaria and dengue like symptoms will be identified and medicines will be given.

Fever, cough, asthma and other ailments are being identified at these medical camps.

Municipal Chairman Satyanarayana, Deputy DM&HO Dr Shobharani, doctors and others were present on the occasion.