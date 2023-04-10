Hearing on the petition against Bandi Sanjay adjourned to April 21

Hyderabad: The High Court has issued orders adjourning the further hearing to April 21 on the petition filed by BJP state president Bandi Sanjay in the class 10 paper leakage case.

The Advocate General informed the court that Bandi Sanjay was already out on bail. The lawyer for the government said that Bandi Sanjay was not cooperating with the police investigation and further action will be taken if he does not hand over his phone. The AG pleaded to cancel the bail of Bandi Sanjay for not cooperating with the investigation.

In this context, the High Court has issued directions to the government to file an affidavit on the cancellation of the bail of Bandi Sanjay. As the government advocate (AG) argued that there was no need for remand. After hearing both sides, the court adjourned the further hearing on April 21.