Heartfelt Tributes Paid to Ramabai Ambedkar on Her 90th Death Anniversary in Ieeja

Gadwal: On the occasion of the 90th death anniversary of Ramabai Ambedkar, wife of Bharat Ratna Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, heartfelt tributes were paid under the auspices of the Ambedkar Utsava Committee at the statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar located in the heart of Ieeja Municipality. A portrait of Ramabai Ambedkar was garlanded with flowers as a mark of respect and remembrance.

Speakers at the event highlighted the immense sacrifices made by Ramabai Ambedkar in support of her husband’s mission. They recalled that she worked tirelessly, often taking up labor jobs and sending money to support Dr. Ambedkar’s education and activities for the betterment of the nation. Her dedication, despite extreme hardship, was acknowledged as a key pillar in Ambedkar’s journey.

They remembered how, during Ambedkar’s time studying in America, Ramabai would eat only one meal a day and fast during the other to save money to fund his studies. The speakers lauded her as a "symbol of sacrifice," whose quiet strength and selfless support enabled Dr. Ambedkar to become a beacon of hope for millions.

Participants opined that Ramabai being Dr. Ambedkar’s wife was a result of great merit from his past life, and she remains an inspiration to generations.

Prominent attendees at the event included Civil Society Leader Vijay Bhaskar Reddy, Ashwa Mareppa, Dandora Anjaneyulu, Macherla Prakash, Dr. Raju Prakash, PET Subbanna, Sreekanth, Gorantla Swami Dasu, Conductor Kiran, Anandaraju, Narendra Varma, Devaraju, Eklaspuram Prasad, Eliezer, Ephraim, Yesanna, and others.