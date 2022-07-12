Heavy inflows: More water being released into down stream

Hyderabad: With continues heavy inflows from catchment areas of Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar reservoirs, more water was been released into the down streams of Musi River on Monday. Since Sunday evening, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewage Board (HMWSSB) lifted two floodgates of both the reservoirs up to one foot.

With huge inflows into the twin reservoirs, the water board is likely to lift another two gates later, to release the excess flood water into the Musi River, which passes through the city.

According to water board officials, another two gates of both the Sagars are also likely to be opened as the reservoir is receiving huge inflows due to heavy rainfall in the catchment areas. The present water level at Osman Sagar reached 1,786 feet against its full tank level of 1,763.50 feet and receiving 300 cusecs of water. The current level of Himayat Sagar is 1,763.50 feet and 794 cusecs of water is being released into the Musi river.





Twin Reservoirs Water Levels: Date: July 11, at 6 PM Osman Sagar: Himayat Sagar: FTL: 1790.00 Feet (3.900 TMC) FTL: 1763.50 Feet (2.97 TMC) Present level: 1786.00Feet (3.008 TMC) Present Level: 1760.55 (2.370 TMC) Inflows: 300 Cusecs Inflows: 500 Cusecs. Outflow: 208 Cusecs Outflow: 686 Cusecs Gates: two opened for 1 feet Gates: two opened for 1 feet



