Heavy inflows to water projects due to extreme rains in Telangana

Hyderabad: Monsoon rain continue to lash for the fourth consecutive day, heavy rains have been lashing several parts of the State on Sunday.

Nirmal, Nizamabad and Adilabad districts, were badly affected due to heavy rains on Saturday, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu and neighbouring districts are facing the brunt of overnight incessant rains.

Since 8 am on Sunday, highest rainfall of 34.7 cm rainfall was recorded at Mutharam Mahadevpur in Jayashankar Bhupalapally, followed by 34 cm at Kataram and 24 cm at Mahadevpur in the district.

Mancherial, Nirmal, Peddapalli and Nizamabad continued to observe heavy rainfall ranging from 22 cm to 23 cm.

Following heavy rains in Jayashankar Bhupalapally, rain water is overflowing on the Kataram- Mahadevpur and Damarakunta-Katakupally roads, disrupting traffic movement.

Similarly, water from Chintakanivagu is overflowing on the Kataram-Medaram road and Kondanpetavagu water flooded the Manthani-Kataram road.

Many vehicles are stuck on the Koyyuru road due to flooding. Rain water reportedly entered into the houses at Bopparam, Chindevpally and Srinivas Colony.

Meanwhile, due to heavy rains upstream in Maharashtra, there is steady inflow into Sriram Sagar project. According to reports, 14 tmc ft of inflows were recorded into the project during the last 24 hours. The current water level in the project is 1078 feet against the full reservoir level of 1091 feet.

Likewise, Nizam Sagar project in Kamareddy, also received 5980 cusecs inflows. The current water level in the project is 1329 feet against the FRL of 1405 feet. Kadem project in Nirmal, received 59,716 cusecs of inflows and irrigation department officials released 23,297 cusecs downstream by opening four gates.

At Peddapalli, Yellampally project received heavy inflows. The current storage in the project is 15.05 tmc against full capacity of 20 tmc.

Earlier, heavy rains continue to lash across the State. The streets in some districts wore deserted look with flood waters and uprooted trees as the people have remained indoors. Some parts of State has come to standstill due to havoc played by the heavy rains.

Meanwhile, the State government on Saturday had asked all departments to be on alert as heavy rains continued in many parts of the State.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao instructed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to alert all the departments concerned and take quick safety measures in the wake of incessant rains.

He asked the Chief Secretary to hold video conferences with district collectors and alert the NDRF and rescue teams in the flood prone areas.

Following the red alert in Telangana and also in Maharashtra, the CM said that he will review the situation from time to time and also hold a video conference. He said that the ministers, MPs, MLAs, local body representatives and people representatives should be alert in their respective areas. He called on people representatives to help people in rescue operations and ensure no damages occurred.

He also appealed to people not to take risks during heavy rains. He urged them not to venture out of their homes unless there is an emergency and take all precautions.

In the wake of heavy inflows and flooding in River Godavari and Pranahitha, he alerted state irrigation officials and instructed them to take necessary steps.

Following heavy rains, the Chief Minister deferred a revenue awareness programme with Ministers, MLAs and Collectors scheduled at Pragati Bhavan on July 11. He said the proposed state-wide revenue 'sadassulu' from July 15 was also postponed. The CM said that the new schedule for the conduct of two programmes will be announced after normal weather conditions return.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued alert to Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Mancherial, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Nizamabad, Nirmal, Adilabad and surrounding districts.

Hyderabad Meteorological Centre head Dr. K. Nagaratha said that these districts likely to be affected by very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall.

Heavy rains in parts of Hyderabad and other districts on Saturday threw normal life out of gear. Road transport was affected in several areas.

Incessant rains in Khammam, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mancherial, and Jayashankar Bhupalapally districts hit coal production in Singareni Collieries mines for the second consecutive day.