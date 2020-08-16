Heavy rain: 5,000 people evacuated to safe places in Warangal

Around 5,000 people from various flood-affected areas in erstwhile Warangal district have been evacuated to safe places. Godavari water at Pushkar ghat in Ramannagudem touched to 9.90 metres.

Nearly 1,000 people from Eturunagaram, 1000 from areas near Godavari river in Mandapeta and 3,000 from other low-lying areas have been shifted to rehabilitation centres. Mulugu MLA Seethakka and Zilla Parishad chairman Kusuma Jagadishwar are monitoring the rescue operations.

With the incessant rains, Chithakodur stream in Jangaon district is overflowing with floodwater. Regions in erstwhile Warangal and Khammam districts have been severely affected with the rainwater entering into the houses. Jampanna Vagu in Medaram has submerged several villages and with the overflowing of Jidi Vagu, road connectivity to many villages was disrupted.

Vehicular movement suspended between Venkatapur and Ganapuram after the road at Ramappa temple submerged. Similarly, transportation disrupted in many villages in Jayashankar-Bhupalpally with the overflowing of Morancha and Chali Vagu. As several areas flooded with rainwater, open cast mining in Tadicherla and Bhupalpally suspended.

The water level at Laknavaram lake in Mulugu has touched to 6 feet and is shut for visitors since Saturday.