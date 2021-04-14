Weather Report: Heavy rain forecast in Telangana today

Weather Report in Telangana: Rain occurred at isolated places in the State. There was one cm rain each in Hyderabad, Warangal (urban), Sangareddy, Manthani (Peddapalle), Atmakur(Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri).

Hailstorm occurred at isolated places in Jangaon district during the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Tuesday, the IMD bulletin said.

The chief amounts of rainfall (in cm) were: Nallabelly (Warangal - Rural distict), Aswaraopeta (Bhadradri- Kothagudem) 6 each, Atmakur (Warangal - Rural), Kondapur (Sangareddy), Shayampet (Warangal - Rural) 3 each, Hanamkonda (Warangal - Urban), Venkatapuram (Mulugu), Vikarabad 2 each.

The highest maximum temperature of 38.6 degrees Celsius was recorded in Bhadrachalam. The day temperatures rose appreciably ranging from 2.1 degress Celsius to 4 degrees Celsius in some parts.

They rose markedly by 4.1 deg C or more in some parts and were below normal in some areas and appreciably below normal by 3.1to 5 deg Celsius in some others.

According to the bulletin, the other day temperatures in the State were: Mahbubnagar 38.5, Medak 38.2, Adilabad & Ramagundam 38 each, Nalgonda 37.4, Khammam 37.2, Nizamabad 36.9, Hanamkonda 36, Hyderabad 35.6, Dundigal 34.7, Hakimpet 33.7

Meanwhile, the IMD warned of heavy rain likely to occur at isolated places across the State on April 14.

It said thunderstorms with lightning, gusty winds of 30-40 kmph with hailstorm were very likely to occur at a few places during the day.

According to the bulletin, thunderstorms with lightning, gusty winds of 30-40 kmph with hailstorm are forecast on April 15 at isolated places.

It said on April 16 and 17 thunderstorms with lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places in the State.

In Hyderabad, the forecast is rain or thundershowers towards evening or night from April 14 to 17, with day temperatures of 36, 36, 36 and 37 degrees Celsius respectively.

On April 18 and 19 it would be partly cloudy sky with thundery development. The day temperature would be 37 degrees Celsius each.