Heavy rain lashes Zaheerabad; parts of Medak

Hyderabad: Heavy rain, with gusty winds, lashed Zaheerabad in Sangareddy district and some parts of Medak district on Wednesday afternoon. This is the second consecutive day the districts received heavy rain.

While the rain provided respite for the common man from scorching heat it brought sorrow for farmers as crops were inundated.

The heavy rain on Tuesday resulted in trauma to farmers as paddy crop was submerged. Farmers in Achampet in Medak district had a tough time removing and drying wet paddy. According to officials, crops in villages like Nellur, Hastalpur, RI Gudem, Uppu Lingapur got soaked, as also in Veldurthy mandal.

The Met department has forecast rain for three days.

The presence of cyclonic circulations over Lakshadweep and the north Tamil Nadu coast are expected to bring widespread rainfall in Sangareddy district.