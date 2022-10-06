Heavy rain to lash across Telangana for the next three days due to low pressure

The Meteorological Department has announced that there will be rains in Telangana for the next three days due to the effect of low pressure in the Bay of Bengal. Moderate to heavy rains are likely to occur in most areas, while heavy to very heavy rains are likely in some places. It has warned that rain with thunder and lightning will also occur in some places. Hyderabad Weather Warning Center has explained that the low pressure formed in the Bay of Bengal is the cause of these rains.



Besides, it has been raining since Wednesday afternoon in many districts along with Hyderabad, and the atmosphere in Hyderabad has changed dramatically. Due to heavy rain in Uppal, Peezadiguda, Tarnaka, and other areas all the roads were waterlogged. The officials said that there was heavy rain in Amberpet, Moosarambagh, and Malakpet. Champapet, IS Sadan, Santoshnagar, Saidabad, Chadarghat, and Koti received heavy rain.

Meanwhile, three youths lost their lives due to lightning in the Warangal district and two others were injured. In the suburbs of a village, while the youths were having a party, a thunderbolt struck. In this incident, three youths who were drinking alcohol died on the spot, while two others were seriously injured. The injured were shifted to Wardhannapet Government Hospital. Due to this incident, there was a tragedy in the village during the festival.