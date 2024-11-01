Heavy Rainfall in Hyderabad: Low-Lying Areas Submerged

Hyderabad: Heavy rainfall has been reported in several parts of the city today. Key areas such as Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Film Nagar, and Panjagutta have been significantly affected. Amirpet, Kondapur, Kottagudem, and Miyapur also experienced intense rain.

The heavy downpour has led to the inundation of several low-lying areas, raising concerns among residents. With rising temperatures and increased humidity accompanying the rain, authorities are advising the public to exercise caution.

The government has mobilized emergency services to address the situation. Residents are urged to stay in safe locations and avoid flooded areas. The East Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has indicated that rainfall may continue.

Additionally, traffic disruptions have occurred on major roads, affecting the supply of essential goods. The government is monitoring the situation closely and is prepared to take necessary actions as required.