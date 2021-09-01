Heavy rains batter Karimnagar

Karimnagar: Heavy rains lashed Karimnagar District during the past 48 hours causing mayhem. Based on the information, many areas in Jagtial, Peddapalli and Rajanna- Siricilla districts were inundated.

Adding to rain woes, an RTC bus from Siddipet district washed away due to heavy flow of floodwaters in Gambhiraopet on Tuesday morning.

As many as 150 houses in the Housing Board Colony in Jammikunta are learnt to have submerged.

Due to heavy downpour, several colonies in Rekurti were submerged forcing residents to stay indoors. The local corporators, Sudagoni Madavi and Krishna Chandrasekhar are said to have briefed Minister Gangula Kamalakar and Mayor Sunil Rao on the situation.

Floodwaters overflowed on Koheda-Indurti bridge in Chiguru Mamidi Mandal. Officials were planning to lift Mid Manair gates to release excess water. According to sources, Karimnagar district received 4 cm of rainfall, Sircilla district with 2.15 cm and Jagtial with 1.5 cm of rainfall in the last 48 hours.

Vemulawada received the highest rainfall in Telangana from 8-30 am to 4 pm on Monday. Mallaram in Vemulawada Rural Mandal has received 9.81 cm of rainfall, officials said.

SRSP SE Sivakumar and EE Nagbhushanam Rao said that 12 gates of LMD were lifted and released 36,000 cusecs of water. Authorities said more gates could be lifted if the inflow increases.