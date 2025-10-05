Heavy Rains Cause Flooding in Hyderabad and Surrounding Districts

Hyderabad: Heavy rainfall is currently affecting Bhagyanagaram, with low-lying areas experiencing significant flooding. Residents are enduring considerable difficulties as the downpour is accompanied by thunder and lightning. Various districts in Telangana, including Hyderabad, are facing similar weather conditions.

Rain has been reported across several parts of Greater Hyderabad, particularly in Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Filmnagar, Yousafguda, Manikonda, Pension Office, Abids, Khairatabad, Panjagutta, Lakdikapool, and other regions. The intense weather has led to traffic congestion and delays, with motorists struggling to navigate the halted traffic. In response to the situation, local officials have commenced relief measures as the rain continues to persist.

In light of the ongoing weather conditions, the Hyderabad Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for all districts in Telangana. Officials have indicated that cumulonimbus cloud activity may result in moderate rain across the state today.

Looking ahead to tomorrow (Monday), several districts including Adilabad, Komaram Bheem, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagityala, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanumakonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, and Kamareddy are expected to receive scattered moderate rain. A yellow alert has been announced for 27 districts in Telangana for tomorrow, with the likelihood of gusty winds accompanying the rainfall.