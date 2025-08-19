Heavy Rains cripple normal life in state

Hyderabad: The Indian Meteorological Department here has issued an orange and a yellow alert while forecasting heavy rains on Tuesday and Wednesday in various districts in the State even as incessant rains over the past few days have caused havoc in several districts, including crop damage in some places.

According to IMD officials, there would be extremely heavy rainfall over the next 48 hours in Telangana. The rains are forecast due to a well-marked low-pressure area, which is forming over the west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal.

This low-pressure area is likely to strengthen into a depression within the next 12 hours. It is likely to cross the south Odisha-north Andhra coasts on Tuesday morning as a depression.

Hence, gusty winds reaching a speed of 40-60 kmph are likely along the coast. For Tuesday and Wednesday, the weather department has issued an orange and a yellow alert respectively due to very heavy rains, thunderstorms, lightning, squalls etc.

The officials have issued an orange alert for the districts of Khammam, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Peddapally, Siddipet, Adilabad, Jangaon, Jayashankar Bhupalpally and Suryapet.

Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in Mancherial, Peddapalli, Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Warangal, Hanmakonda, and Sangareddy. The districts which would receive moderate rainfall include Medak, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Rajanna Sircilla, Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Jagtial, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri.