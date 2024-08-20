Heavy Rains Disrupt Connectivity in Alampur Taluka; Congress Spokesperson Criticizes Previous Government

Gadwal: In the Alampur Constituency of Jogulamba Gadwal district, including the Aija mandal and surrounding villages, heavy rains since yesterday have caused streams and water bodies to overflow, leading to disruptions in transportation and connectivity to several villages.

Speaking on the situation, Congress Party State Spokesperson Master Shekshawali Achari criticized the previous government for its lack of development over the past decade. He stated that, despite being in power for ten years, the government failed to sanction even a single bridge, despite preparing estimates. Achari pointed out that Aija is a major mandal in the erstwhile Mahabubnagar district and serves as a key road link to three states. However, the construction of a crucial bridge over the Aija Pedda Vaagu was neglected.

Achari accused the previous government officials and real estate businessmen of colluding to prevent the bridge's construction, fearing it would impact their real estate sales. Due to this negligence, even minor rains cause the streams to overflow, halting all transportation. Whether it's an emergency hospital visit, children needing to go to school, or passengers traveling to other states, everyone faces severe difficulties due to the halted movement.

He urged the people of the Alampur constituency to reflect on these issues when casting their votes, considering who is capable and who is not. Achari remarked that if Congress candidate Sampath Kumar had won the recent election, he could have become an MLA and possibly a minister, given that the Congress party holds power at the state level. This would have brought a budget of Rs. 200 to 300 crores for the development of the entire Alampur constituency.

Unfortunately, Sampath Kumar lost the election, and the current leaders are nowhere to be found. Achari assured that regardless of victory or defeat, both he and former MLA Sampath Kumar would always prioritize the people's issues and continue to push the state government for the development of the Alampur constituency. He promised that the construction of the Aija Pedda Vaagu bridge and other essential infrastructure projects in the Alampur constituency would be undertaken on behalf of Sampath Kumar.