Heavy Rains Flood Several Areas in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Several parts of Hyderabad were left waterlogged after heavy rains lashed the city last night. Areas like Jillelaguda, Mithilanagar, and Satyasainagar colonies were particularly affected, with floodwaters entering homes, causing severe inconvenience to residents.

The sudden downpour led to the flooding of streets and low-lying areas, leaving people struggling to cope with the water entering their homes. Local authorities have been informed, and efforts are underway to manage the situation and provide relief to those affected.

The residents are urging the administration to take immediate action to prevent further flooding and ensure a quick restoration of normalcy.