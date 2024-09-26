Live
- World Environmental Health Day 2024: Theme, History, Wishes, Quotes, and Impact of Environmental Risks on Human Lives
- PM Modi’s visit to Pune cancelled due to heavy rain
- Foolproof security in place for Poleramma Jatara in Venkatagiri
- iPhone SE 4 May Be Apple’s Most Successful Phone of 2025
- Chandrababu, Pawan mourns over death of ETV Hyderabad Bureau Chief Adinarayana
- There is a strong social message in ‘Devara’also: Koratala Siva
- CM Revanth Reddy Expresses Grief Over Senior Journalist Narayana's Demise
- Union Minister slams Oppn-ruled states over rising unemployment among youth
- Anirudh creates much more hype for ‘Devara’
- Forest officials set up drone cameras to catch leopard roaming in Kadium
Just In
Heavy Rains Flood Several Areas in Hyderabad
Highlights
Hyderabad: Several parts of Hyderabad were left waterlogged after heavy rains lashed the city last night. Areas like Jillelaguda, Mithilanagar, and...
Hyderabad: Several parts of Hyderabad were left waterlogged after heavy rains lashed the city last night. Areas like Jillelaguda, Mithilanagar, and Satyasainagar colonies were particularly affected, with floodwaters entering homes, causing severe inconvenience to residents.
The sudden downpour led to the flooding of streets and low-lying areas, leaving people struggling to cope with the water entering their homes. Local authorities have been informed, and efforts are underway to manage the situation and provide relief to those affected.
The residents are urging the administration to take immediate action to prevent further flooding and ensure a quick restoration of normalcy.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS