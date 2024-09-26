  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Heavy Rains Flood Several Areas in Hyderabad

Heavy Rains Flood Several Areas in Hyderabad
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: Several parts of Hyderabad were left waterlogged after heavy rains lashed the city last night. Areas like Jillelaguda, Mithilanagar, and...

Hyderabad: Several parts of Hyderabad were left waterlogged after heavy rains lashed the city last night. Areas like Jillelaguda, Mithilanagar, and Satyasainagar colonies were particularly affected, with floodwaters entering homes, causing severe inconvenience to residents.

The sudden downpour led to the flooding of streets and low-lying areas, leaving people struggling to cope with the water entering their homes. Local authorities have been informed, and efforts are underway to manage the situation and provide relief to those affected.

The residents are urging the administration to take immediate action to prevent further flooding and ensure a quick restoration of normalcy.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick