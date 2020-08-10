Heavy rains lash parts of Hyderabad

Heavy rains lashed parts of Hyderabad on Monday morning due to the upper air cyclonic circulation over northwest Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood.

With the continuing to lash incessantly, Serilingampally in the city registered 20 mm of rainfall followed by Pashamyalaram, BHEL and Madhapur received 17.8 mm of rainfall. Meanwhile, districts such as Nizamabad, Medak, Warangal Rural, Jayashankar Bhupalapally and Rajanna Sircilla received moderate to heavy rainfall.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the state will receive rainfall at isolated places in the districts accompanied by lightning and thunderstorm.

Meanwhile, heavy rain warning issued to the districts like Adilabad, Nirmal, Komaram-Bheem, Mancherial, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Peddapalli, Karimnagar, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Warangal Urban, Warangal Rural, Mahabubabad, Bhadradri-Kothagudem and Khammam in the next 48 hours.

Rainfall is also predicted in isolated places in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam during the next 48 hours and in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema in the next 24 hours.