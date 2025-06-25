Heavy rains occur in Hyderabad city, traffic disrupted

Many parts of the Hyderabad city experienced a sudden downpour on Wednesday afternoon, following a morning of overcast skies. The unanticipated rain brought cooler temperatures but also led to significant disruptions for motorists.

Areas including Secunderabad, Boynpally, Tirumalagiri, and Begumpet were particularly affected, with rainwater stagnating on the roads.

This caused considerable traffic delays in various locations throughout the city.