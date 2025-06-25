Live
- KSRTC to Start Non-Stop Buses Between Mangaluru and Puttur
- Majithia’s arrest a bold step against Punjab’s drug menace: AAP
- Marvel’s Ironheart OTT Release Dates Announced
- CAT 5 Months Preparation Strategy 2025, How to create CAT Study Plan
- Muharram 2025: The Start of the Islamic New Year and a Time of Peace
- Green Commercial Spaces – India's Sustainable Future
- Iranian Parliament approves suspending cooperation with IAEA
- Best-of-two leeway for students: CBSE approves twice-a-year Board exams for Class 10 from 2026
- Google Rolls Out AI Mode in India: Smarter Search with Gemini 2.5
- The Ultimate Guide to Tubidy: How to Stream and Download Music & Videos Easily
Heavy rains occur in Hyderabad city, traffic disrupted
Highlights
Many parts of the Hyderabad city experienced a sudden downpour on Wednesday afternoon, following a morning of overcast skies.
Many parts of the Hyderabad city experienced a sudden downpour on Wednesday afternoon, following a morning of overcast skies. The unanticipated rain brought cooler temperatures but also led to significant disruptions for motorists.
Areas including Secunderabad, Boynpally, Tirumalagiri, and Begumpet were particularly affected, with rainwater stagnating on the roads.
This caused considerable traffic delays in various locations throughout the city.
Next Story