Heavy rains pound Yadadri district

Bhongir: Life in the district has come to a standstill due to continuous incessant rains.The Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced heavy rains for four days from Friday.

Gundala recorded the highest rainfall followed by Bommalaramaram, Bibinagar and Motakondur. 17 mandals and six municipalities of the district received the heavy rainfall on Friday. Motorists were stranded as water filled the potholes on the roads. Meanwhile, the students, employees and people of different communities who went to schools, offices and other work faced difficulties while reaching the homes in the evening due to the rain.

The farmers, who are recovering from the rains of a week ago, are facing problems due to fresh rains.Farmers are worried as cotton and sowed paddy fields submerged in water.

Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy's temple was soaked with rain due to the rain since morning.

As it was Friday, there was a huge rush of devotees who came to Yadadri.

Due to heavy rain in Bhongir, rain water was flowing from the top of the Bhongir fort hillock through the steps to town. Also, the low-lying areas of Bhongir were waterlogged due to the rains in the upper stream.

Low-lying areas of Kummariwada and Gymkhanaguda chowrasta of Bhongir were flooded. Many wards and colonies in Choutuppal, Yadagirigutta and Aleru towns in the district have turned into mud pits.

It was drizzling in the morning and spread throughout the district from 2 pm and has been raining heavily in the entire district.

Due to rains, rivers and canals in the district are flooded.

Due to floods, sewers and drainages were filled up, agricultural lands, paddy, cotton and other crops were submerged.

Municipal, roads and rural roads are damaged by rain water. Due to the rains, people faced many difficulties to come out from the houses and were forced to stay at home.

Officials have given advance information to the people that they should not go out unless there is an emergency. There is a possibility of disruption in road and rail travel and power supply, officials opined.

Rajapet recorded 37.0 mm, Aleru 31.3 mm, Motakondur 45.0 mm, Yadagirigutta 40.3 mm, Bhuvanagiri 29.0 mm, Bommala Ramaram 80.3 mm, Bibi Nagar 67.5 mm, Pochampally 42.0 mm, Choutuppal 28.8 mm, Narayanapur 17.8 mm, Ramannapet 25.3 mm, Valigonda 37.8 mm, Atmakur 25.0 mm, Mothkur 38.3 mm, Addagudur 38.5 mm, Gundala 12.0 mm.