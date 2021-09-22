Heavy rains predicted in Telangana Today

A low-pressure area near coastal line of West Bengal in the Bay of Bengal and a associated trough has been formed at 5.8 km. A trough at 3.1 km has been formed from the low-pressure area to Telangana covering Odisha which may lead to the rainfall in the state, IMD director Nagaratna said.



Meanwhile, the rains lashed the state on Tuesday from 8 am to 8 pm. Domalapalli in Nalgonda district has received the highest amount of rainfall of 4.9 cm followed by 4.8 cm of rainfall in Nalgonda, 4.3 cm rainfall in Koheda of Siddipet, 4.2 cm in Ravinuthala in Khammam.

On Monday, the state also witnessed heavy rainfall from 8 am to 8 pm. Chitkul in Medak received the maximum amount of rainfall at 14.1 cm.