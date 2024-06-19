Heavy Rains to hit Telangana for next five days from today

The Meteorological department has issued a rain alert for Telangana, stating that heavy rainfall is expected for the next five days until June 23. The alert mentions that in addition to the south-west monsoon, there will be rains influenced by Droni, accompanied by gusty winds blowing at a speed of 30-40 km per hour. Residents are advised to be cautious as thunder and lightning are also likely to occur.

Currently, a period is said to be continuing in the west-central Bay of Bengal at a height of 4.5 km above sea level. This period is expected to bring abundant rainfall to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Heavy rains are predicted for Asifabad, Mulugu, Kothagudem, Warangal, Hanumakonda, Manchiryala, and Jayashankar Bhupalapalli districts today, with moderate rainfall expected in the remaining districts including Hyderabad. The meteorological department has issued a yellow alert to the respective districts in anticipation of the rainfall.

On Tuesday, several districts experienced rain showers, including parts of Hyderabad. Officials have warned of cloudy mornings followed by evening rain, and advised residents to avoid unnecessary travel to prevent waterlogging on roads due to heavy rainfall.