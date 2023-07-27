Heavy Rains - TS Govt appoints Special Officers to Flood Affected Districts

In the wake of heavy rains in the state, State Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, has issued orders appointing IAS officers as Special Officers to several districts to assist the local district administration in relief operations in the flood affected areas.

Mulugu District - Krishna Aditya, Pollution Control Board, Member Secretary. Bhupala Pally - SERP CEO P Gautham, Nirmal - Musharraf Ali, Excise Department, Commissioner, Manchirial - Bharti Holikeri, Special Secretary, Department of Women and Child Welfare, Pedpadalli - Sangeetha Satyanarayana, and Asifabad - Hanmanta Rao, Commissioner of Panchayat Raj Department has appointed as Special Officer to Asifabad