Heavy Thunderstorms Hit Telangana Districts; Hyderabad May See Rain Tonight

Heavy rain and thunderstorms are hitting Medak. Siddipet and Sangareddy are also getting strong rain and lightning.

According to Telangana Weatherman (on X), the storm is moving towards Kamareddy, Nizamabad, Nirmal, and Asifabad. These places may get rain in the next 2–3 hours.

Rain is also expected in Mahabubnagar, Vikarabad, and Nagarkurnool soon.

Hyderabad is dry now. But there is a chance of rain at night.

People in Telangana, please: