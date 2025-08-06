  • Menu
Heavy Thunderstorms Hit Telangana Districts; Hyderabad May See Rain Tonight

Highlights

Strong thunderstorms are affecting Medak, Siddipet, and Sangareddy, with more rain expected in Kamareddy, Nizamabad, Nirmal, and Asifabad. Hyderabad may see night showers, says Telangana Weatherman.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms are hitting Medak. Siddipet and Sangareddy are also getting strong rain and lightning.

According to Telangana Weatherman (on X), the storm is moving towards Kamareddy, Nizamabad, Nirmal, and Asifabad. These places may get rain in the next 2–3 hours.

Rain is also expected in Mahabubnagar, Vikarabad, and Nagarkurnool soon.

Hyderabad is dry now. But there is a chance of rain at night.

People in Telangana, please:

  • Do not travel unless needed
  • Stay indoors if it’s raining or lightning
  • Follow weather news from trusted sources
  • Share this alert to help others stay safe
