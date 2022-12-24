‘Heterologous Booster Dose’ enhances protection against Covid: AIG report

Hyderabad: A study taken up by the AIG Hospitals found that after two doses of vaccination, having a booster dose of a different company would enhance the protection against Omicron variants.

The Hospital tried a booster dose of a different company, what they call this phenomenon is 'Heterologous booster dose' with Corbevax (by BiologicalE) on about 250 patients and it showed that the immunity levels tremendously increased in the patients.

The study titled 'Heterologous Booster Dose with CORBEVAX Following Primary Vaccination with COVISHIELD has shown that it enhances Protection against SARS-CoV-2' was published in the high-impact factor journal 'Vaccines,' said AIG Hospital Chairman Dr D Nageshwar Reddy.