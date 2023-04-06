High drama over SSC question paper leak

Hyderabad: Two days ahead of the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Hyderabad, the state is witnessing a high drama with allegations and counter allegations flying high from the side of BRS and state BJP.

While BJP national president JP Nadda condemned the arrest of state president Bandi Sanjay, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to his colleague G Kishan Reddy and sought details of the developments and the BJP gave a privilege notice to the Speaker. In Telangana, hours after the police arrested Bandi Sanjay, past midnight on Tuesday, BRS ministers and leaders demanded disqualification of the MP for being accused No 1 in the 10th class paper leak case.

They felt that this was BJP's game plan to malign the state government so that the Prime Minister and Home Minister could criticise the government during Modi's visit on April 8.

Party leader Palla Rajeshwar Reddy said Bandi Sanjay was trying to derive political mileage by putting the future of lakhs of students at stake. He should be booked under the PD Act.

Minister E Dayakar Rao took strong objection to Bandi refusing to hand over his mobile phone to the police. They alleged that all those involved in this case and the invigilator who was caught in the leakage of question paper on Monday had links with the BJP leaders.

Finance Minister T Harish Rao said the conspiracy of Bandi Sanjay was out in the open. The minister urged people to understand the conspiracy of BJP. He said Bandi and BJP were making noise though they were caught red-handed. Prashanth, who was caught on Tuesday, was also from BJP and he had relations with senior leaders of the party. Prashanth spoke to Bandi Sanjay over phone 142 times within two hours, Harish alleged. He asked why Bandi had to hide the information sent to his Whatsapp and why did he not approach the police? He asked how he can continue as a president of a national party after these incidents. He said anyone who plays with the life of students will not be allowed to go scot-free.

