Live
- Caste survey to uplift marginalised communities, says Deputy CM
- Future Apple Watch Bands May Measure Blood Pressure and Respiration, Patent Shows
- CM broaches relevance of survey with Governor
- WhatsApp Tests In-App Image Search to Combat Misinformation
- Uproar in J&K Assembly over Article 370 resolution
- Vaccination drive for stray dogs organised
- Muda scandal: First time in history of Karnataka a sitting CM faces grilling
- SEEPC Survey kickstarts in city, queries make households edgy
- Melania expresses optimism about US' future after husband Donald Trump's win
- Azim Premji University, Bangalore International Centre to unveil ‘Krishna to Kaveri’
Just In
Hindu spiritual fair at Exhibition Grounds from Nov 8-10
The voluntary organisation Hindu Spiritual and Service Foundation (HSSF), in association with the Initiative for Moral and Cultural Training Foundation
Hyderabad: The voluntary organisation Hindu Spiritual and Service Foundation (HSSF), in association with the Initiative for Moral and Cultural Training Foundation, would be organising a Hindu Spiritual and Service Fair at Exhibition Grounds Nampally from November 8 to 10.
Addressing a press conference, Exhibition Society MC Member M Chandrashekhar and representatives K Sreekanth Reddy Rammurthy said that HSSF conducts Hindu spiritual and service fairs to showcase service activities of Hindu spiritual and community organisations that, while rendering yeoman services, also promote and sustain dharmic consciousness.
The theme of HSS fairs is founded on the Rig Vedic dictum “Athmano Mokshartham Jagat Hitayacha,” meaning “Service to humanity is the way to attain moksha.”