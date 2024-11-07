Hindu spiritual fair at Exhibition Grounds from Nov 8-10

Hyderabad: The voluntary organisation Hindu Spiritual and Service Foundation (HSSF), in association with the Initiative for Moral and Cultural Training Foundation, would be organising a Hindu Spiritual and Service Fair at Exhibition Grounds Nampally from November 8 to 10.

Addressing a press conference, Exhibition Society MC Member M Chandrashekhar and representatives K Sreekanth Reddy Rammurthy said that HSSF conducts Hindu spiritual and service fairs to showcase service activities of Hindu spiritual and community organisations that, while rendering yeoman services, also promote and sustain dharmic consciousness.

The theme of HSS fairs is founded on the Rig Vedic dictum “Athmano Mokshartham Jagat Hitayacha,” meaning “Service to humanity is the way to attain moksha.”